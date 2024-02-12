BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump's NATO view may make dollar even safer bet

News & Insights

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The received wisdom that the safe-haven dollar will strengthen if Donald Trump wins a second term in the Oval Office has been bolstered by the former president's weekend threat to abandon NATO allies.

On Saturday, Trump suggested the United States might not protect NATO members who failed to spend enough on their own defence from a potential Russian invasion - a suggestion criticized by the White House as "appalling and unhinged".

NATO estimates have shown that only 11 of its 31 members are spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defence.

The dollar caught a safe-haven bid after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with EUR/USD sliding from 1.13 and GBP/USD falling from 1.35 - with neither level revisited in the two years since.

Goldman Sachs strategists last month wrote that "Trump's trade and international agenda might ultimately be worth a further 5-10% of upside to the USD in the event of a Trump presidency".

