BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump tweet trips up dollar rebound

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains after a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump https://bit.ly/3iqvhbZ raised fresh concerns over politicians' ability to reach a deal on coronavirus relief funding, though the oversold U.S. currency's upward correction still maintained chart support.

The tone of the tweet highlighted increased economic risk if the support from executive orders meant to revive some relief proves to be insufficient.

The dollar index rebound was barely approaching last week's high -- with EUR/USD down to 23.6% Fibo support by 1.1740 and USD/JPY up toward the 21-day moving average at 106.22 -- before running into fresh selling.

Traders were also considering increasing U.S.-China friction after Friday's above-forecast, if still worrisome, U.S. jobs report .

Overall, the dollar remains oversold and likely to consolidate losses ahead of U.S. jobless claims on Thursday, retail sales on Friday and the U.S.-China meeting on Saturday to discuss the phase 1 trade agreement.

The dollar index's upward correction is supported by the tenkan at 93.24 last, with 94.52 the Fibo target unless prices close below the tenkan.

