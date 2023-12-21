BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump saga to keep dollar volatility pot bubbling

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about how the ongoing saga surrounding Donald Trump will play out in January and beyond could help keep the dollar volatile next year.

The consensus view is that Tuesday's Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring Trump from its state ballot - which the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn - has handed Trump even more firepower in his quest to win the Republican nomination.

Trump was already a hot favourite to secure the GOP nomination in his attempt to win back the U.S. presidency from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted before the Colorado ruling, gave Trump a slight lead over Joe Biden nationally in a head-to-head match-up. The 2024 presidential election will be held on Nov. 5.

The USD index plumbed a 19-week low of 101.76 following last week's dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve, having scaled an 11-month peak of 107.34 at the start of October.

