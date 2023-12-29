BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump remains main U.S. election focus for dollar

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's attempt to win a second term in the White House is the major known unknown for the dollar when it comes to the 2024 U.S. Presidential election event risk.

Maine on Thursday became the second state to bar Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, from its primary ballot in March.

The Maine ruling came just over a week after Colorado's top court disqualified Trump from its primary ballot, and adds to pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve questions about Trump's eligibility nationwide.

The dollar could be volatile if Trump jumps all the legal hurdles in his path and polls suggest the result of a Nov. 5 election between him and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a coin toss.

Earlier this week, Trump posted a poll on Truth Social highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is "revenge".

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/41E9Pbi

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.