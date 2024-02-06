BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump-Biden debate would be must-watch for dollar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could be transfixed if Donald Trump's wish to debate with Joe Biden as soon as possible is granted, ahead of their expected presidential election rematch on Nov. 5.

Traditionally, there are three presidential debates - but only in the weeks preceding the election (the first of two debates between Biden and Trump in 2020 was held on Sept. 29).

Trump, who has yet to sew up the Republican nomination, on Monday said he wanted to debate with Biden immediately. Biden was non-committal when asked by reporters about Trump calling for a debate.

A spring or summer debate between Biden and Trump could impact the dollar if it moved opinion polls - especially in swing states such as Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The greater the likelihood of a second term in the White House for Biden, the better for risk appetite - which could weigh on the safe-haven USD, and vice-versa.

