BUZZ-COMMENT-Trigger options are cheap EUR/USD downside protection

March 26 (Reuters) - Bearish EUR/USD charts show 1.1600 potential , reinforced by option flows . Cheap options are available that would allow holders to benefit from more losses for minimal cost.

EUR puts/USD calls risk only an upfront premium and allow the holder to sell EUR/USD at a pre-determined strike and expiry, but there's an additional risk premium for these options in the current environment , so they aren't particularly cheap.

However, that downside risk premium can be used to cheapen a regular vanilla EUR put option by adding a knock-out trigger below the strike. The trigger is considered more likely to be touched and kill the option, hence the discount.

For example, with EUR/USD at 1.1780, one-month expiry (April 28) 1.1700 EUR puts cost $50 pips, so profit if spot is below 1.1730 at expiry. However, one-month 1.1700 EUR put with KO trigger at 1.1500 costs $12 pips. Using the 1.1500 knock-out trigger on a 1.1800 EUR put makes it $38 pips, compared with a regular one-month 1.1800 at $93 pips. Maturity, strike and trigger can be tailored to suit.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

