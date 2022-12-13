BUZZ-COMMENT-Trend resumption threat to South African rand

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand is set for a third consecutive day of losses, and this could lead to a resumption of a longer-term decline.

A USD/ZAR weekly bull run between April and October 2022 could resume if the market closes above the 10-week moving average, currently at 17.6710. The average defined a seven-week trend with only two breaches in June and August.

USD/ZAR staged a six-week run against the trend before reversing sharply higher on Dec. 1. The rebound, triggered by an investigation into South Africa's president, peaked at 17.9650. The subsequent rand recovery was fragile at best as domestic and external factors continued to impact investor confidence.

The latest three-day USD/ZAR climb could be a game changer and take the market back above 18.00 before the year is out.

Key technical resistance levels for the dollar this week are at 17.7425, a 50% Fibonacci level taken off the Oct. 13-Nov. 30 18.5850-16.90 drop and 17.7367, the 55-day moving average line. A close above these levels could see the market challenge the 17.9650 Dec. 1 high.

