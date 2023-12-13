BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders will almost certainly sell the yen again

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders will almost certainly sell the yen again, the only currency still undermined by a negative interest rate and therefore an attractive way to fund investments in higher-yielding assets that may be popular next year.

They also have cause to sell as while expected changes in interest rates have weighed USD/JPY this month, they are also fuel for gambling and will support greater investment next year.

The slump seen this month has pushed USD/JPY closer to levels that are more in keeping with the expected rate divide, lessening the potential for a deeper drop and helping correct the fall in the yen's value that had become extreme.

Thanks to the extent of that decline, most of those who had sold yen - and have covered bets this month - did so profitably.

Traders often return to bets that have rewarded them if they see better levels to do so. In respect of the yen, which has leapt this month, they have the opportunity to sell at higher levels.

While they are unlikely to gamble again in December, they may well return next year, eyeing the potential for the yen to drop again.

