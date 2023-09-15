BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders were prepared for ECB and that matters

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Traders spent weeks preparing for the European Central Bank meeting, paring longs well in advance of the signal to end the tightening cycle, and that matters because they may react differently to what may be expected in the wake of that news.

Instead of selling euros in reaction to the news, traders may instead get back into the positions they have favoured all year. They have favoured longs regardless of interest rate differentials that have always been against them, and after exiting positions at higher levels they can re-establish them at more appealing levels.

The key for most traders is the technical backdrop that has been the inspiration for a lot of bullish positions. In that respect, traders have cause to be bullish, maybe more bullish.

That's because EUR/USD has almost completed a minor correction of its big September-July gains, and after doing that it may be better placed to rise further.

There are certainly fewer longs to restrain a rise, and where an overbought situation led to July's peak, oversold conditions are developing that may spark a rebound.

This is a pivotal moment for FX traders .

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

