BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders should gear up for higher USD/JPY and EUR/JPY

Feb 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set for bigger gains as the fragile Japanese yen appears likely to suffer more pain in the weeks ahead.

Dollar continues to hover above 150 yen on mounting expectations of higher-for-longer Federal Reserve rates, contrasting with a recession in Japan and market doubts about a near-term Bank of Japan exit from the country's ultra-easy policy.

USD/JPY has scope for bigger gains to the 2023/2022 151.92/94 peaks in coming sessions. That after remaining above the 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November-December) 151.92-140.27 (EBS) drop, for eight sessions in a row. Fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure, as does the positive alignment of the daily tenkan and kijun lines.

As the 30 and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A big rise in USD/JPY should also see EUR/JPY head higher too.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SOCwOC

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.