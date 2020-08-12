BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders prepared to gamble should sell EUR, not buy

Aug 12 (Reuters) - If traders want to gamble, they should sell EUR, not buy it, and there's clearly a will to gamble at the moment.

Stimulus is fuelling a lot of gambling. U.S. stock futures brushed the record high yesterday, yet the United States is the centre of bearish thinking stemming from the coronavirus, an election and the continuing row with China.

That's not the only example. Gold surged to a record and many other commodities have soared in value. Bitcoin, which is extremely risky, recently rallied to a 2020 high.

EUR/USD longs have also reached a record high, apparently because EUR is a safer bet than dollar, which has slumped at the same time as stocks in the United States have surged.

EUR is not safe when many are invested in it. It's liquid and has a negative yield. When conditions support risk-taking it's a cheap way to fund other investments.

