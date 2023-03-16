BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders may take more risks in wake of turmoil

March 16 (Reuters) - The turmoil surrounding Silicone Valley Bank's collapse and major concerns about Credit Suisse may spark a period in which traders take more risks.

Events have rocked financial markets driving down the price of oil and other major commodities as well as expectations for further interest rate hikes. Cheaper commodity prices are essential if inflation is to drop substantially and stay down.

Since SVB's collapse last week, U.S. rate hike expectations have been cut back, with the benchmark rate now seen at under 4% by November, compared to 5% plus that was envisaged in the middle of next year before the turmoil.

The yield on 2-year U.S. bonds has dropped by 1% in a few days since Thursday and roughly 2,000 points have been wiped off the Dow Jones index since March 6. Considering the strength of U.S. data in advance of SVB's demise, the prospect of lower interest rates could foster a stock market recovery that may only be prevented by broad contagion and a crisis like than seen in 2008.

Those who don't fear that scenario should be seeing opportunities to invest in the likely calm that inevitably follows storms. If seen this will initially favour higher yielding, liquid currencies, followed by a shift towards much higher yielding currencies once the risk of contagion subsides.

For more click on FXBUZ

U.S int rate probabilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JH4R6q

U.S. stocks, bonds and oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3YLFWTq

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.