BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders may soon be reminded why they like China's yuan

April 28 (Reuters) - USD/CNH has been calm recently but the undercurrents run bearish. As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to conclude its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the risk-on crew awaits a signal to tack on short-USD bets again.

The latest forecasts for China's economy are still very strong despite geopolitical tensions, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 resurgences . Friday's official April PMIs could attest to that, with manufacturing expected to slow slightly to 51.7 from 51.9, while the services gauge hovers near multi-year highs.

Strong readings could augment technical indicators pointing to further yuan appreciation. USD/CNH closed under its Ichimoku Cloud support zone after a lacklustre rally on Tuesday, affirming earlier bearish cues such as the Bollinger downtrend channel and the downside breach of the 100-day moving average. A break of Fibonacci support at 6.4722 could lead to February's low of 6.4009.

Positive yuan fundamentals aside, any anxiety over future Fed rate hikes may ebb after the FOMC, dampening the dollar. The Fed will probably reiterate tolerance for inflation to overshoot temporarily and downplay odds of tapering bond purchases , until the effects of the U.S. vaccination drive show up in economic data .

Market positioning also suggests the yuan has room to strengthen. The latest Reuters Asia FX poll shows it's near the bottom of the popularity rankings .

