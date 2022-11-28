BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders may buy their dollars back next year

Nov 28 (Reuters) - This last quarter of 2022 has seen traders selling dollars, next year they may buy them back.

The changes influencing sellers are small with interest rates seen rising further, inflation far above target and the extent to dollar's drop - modest compared its prior rise.

The biggest driver seems to be a will to take profits which is important as traders often return to profitable positions, and the correction is now close to levels that will cast the dollar in a more attractive light next year.

The dollar index - overbought in September - is approaching the target for a minimum technical retracement of the drop influenced by changing U.S. monetary policy. A once stretched trend has been corrected, traders no longer own too many dollars and in some cases are betting it drops.

The inflationary impact of the eight percent dollar drop in the last quarter of this year must now be accounted for. Without a recession to curb inflation - which will support risk aversion and a potential flight to safety favouring dollar - U.S. interest rates may have to rise higher - or remain at the perceived peak between 4.5-5.00 percent - for much longer than currently expected.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F4OLkG

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.