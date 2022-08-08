BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders fade dollar's jobs rally as bulls await Fed proof

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index's post-payrolls 106.93/81 rally highs Friday and Monday met with rejection near the cresting 21-day moving average, and a close below the daily tenkan at 106.23 could undermine bulls' trust in the ability of aggressive Fed hikes to sustain the rally.

Friday's jobs report produced a dollar-bullish trifecta that included payrolls at more than double economists' consensus forecast, a 50-year-low jobless rate and rising average hourly earnings.

But the post-payrolls dollar and Treasury yield surge faded to start the week and ahead of Wednesday's CPI report, in part because pricing in larger Fed rate hikes has generated louder recession warnings, with the 2s-10s Treasury yield curve at its most inverted since 2000.

The inversion also dampens longer-dated Treasury yield spreads over bunds and JGBs, partly offsetting lift from higher short-term differentials.

So a bullish dollar reaction to CPI -- if the core rate rises as forecast -- could help the index clear its 21-DMA and reach for June's 109.29 peak, avoiding a more serious threat to its Fed-led uptrend.

