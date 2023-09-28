BUZZ-COMMENT-Traders could test Japan's USD/JPY resolve

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders could test Japanese authorities' resolve to arrest the yen's medium-term decline if USD/JPY breaks above the psychological level of 150 and sustains trading above it in coming sessions.

The dollar has risen due to a higher-for-longer U.S. rates outlook. It clung close to a 10-month high against a basket of its peers on Thursday, keeping the yen near a key intervention zone. There are signs USD/JPY could break above 150, a level seen by markets as a red line that would spur Japanese authorities to intervene, like they did last year.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that Japan will not rule out any options if there is any excessive volatility in currency moves, warning against speculative yen moves amid the yen's fall.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

