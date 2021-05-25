US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Topside EUR/USD break opens the door to 2021 high

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The euro has broken above its 1.2243-45 February and May highs after a week of choppy consolidation. Charts and fundamentals suggest the next move will be to test the year's 1.2349 high from January.

The European Union's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is gathering steam more quickly than many expected, enabling the key services sector to rebound, providing a solid basis for economic optimism . The German economy is set for a summer boom, as the coronavirus comes under control .

Meanwhile the European Central Bank remains vigilant, but in no hurry to rein in stimulus, until it is sure of the economy's resilience .

On the USD side, Treasury yields have been in a holding pattern since mid-March, which could easily extend, as the U.S. stimulus filters into the economy. Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida expressed confidence about engineering a 'soft landing', as stimulus is withdrawn . Technically the dollar index =USDmade a fresh trend low on Tuesday and signals point south.

Following Tuesday's break of well-tested resistance, EUR/USD charts show 5, 10 and 21 day moving averages tracking north while 21-day Bollinger bands expand. This is a strong trending setup, which targets a test of the Jan 6 high at 1.2349. A sustained break of the 1.2190 rising 10 DMA is needed to undermine the topside bias.

