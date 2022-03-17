BUZZ-COMMENT-Top-heavy dollar eyes support from February high breakout point

US Markets

The dollar index tumbled on Thursday, extending its retreat from March's Ukraine crisis-driven and heavily overbought 99.415 highs toward February's technically pivotal high and last week's pullback low at 97.74/702, potentially clearing the way for further losses.

Wednesday's hawkish Fed and a raft of stronger-than-forecast U.S. data Thursday provided little lasting support for the U.S. currency.

Last week's low is by the 38.2% Fibo of the February-March rally at 97.78 and the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic downtrend at 97.725, as well as the July 2020 pre-collapse high at 97.641.

A close below the 97.78 Fibo prop would put in play the 50% Fibo and daily kijun at 97.276/29 by the Jan. 31's pre-plunge high at 97.258. The 61.8% Fibo at 96.771 is by the 10-week moving average that is a natural target after this week's trading range tumbled away from the upper 10-week Bolli after closing above it the last two weeks.

EUR/USD and USD/JPY , the two largest components of the index, are both exhibiting overbought dollar vulnerability, with Ukraine a potential deciding factor.

A prolonged conflict would force already lofty energy prices to soar, hitting European and Japanese importers much harder than the near energy self-sufficient U.S., while a quicker resolution would leave the dollar vulnerable to further rollback in crisis trades.

