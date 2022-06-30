BUZZ-COMMENT-Tokyo still keen on carry trades, USD but CAD, MXN too

July 1 (Reuters) - Tokyo interest in carry trades continues with many players eyeing dips in USD/JPY and JPY crosses to establish fresh positions. Seasonal carries have been popular for years, and may attract greater demand this summer due to northern hemisphere heat waves leading many to depart early for holidays.

The U.S. dollar remains the most sought destination given its liquidity and relatively high returns. Dips will continue to be bought by carry players alongside Japanese importers, especially on USD/JPY declines towards 134.00 or lower.

CAD/JPY has also recently been popular with the carry crowd. Canadian bond yields have at times surpassed those of U.S. Treasuries, and the CAD also benefits from Canada's vast natural resources and energy. Dips towards 104.00 will likely be bought and especially 101-102 if any retracements prove deeper.

More adventurous players are eyeing even larger returns from MXN/JPY trades. With Mexican five-year government debt yielding upwards of 9% and a hawkish central bank, potential currency gains are massive. Granted, the lack of liquidity and greater volatility are a concern. Yet MXN/JPY has refused to retrace much lower with the recent downside limited to 6.6847 on June 23. Moves towards 6.50 would surely be bought now.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

