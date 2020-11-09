BUZZ-COMMENT-Tokyo sees heavy two-way JPY trade, JPY capped?

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY surge from 103.20 in Asia to 105.64 on EBS in New York Monday surprised many, as news of a COVID vaccine breakthroughfuelled risk-on sentiment that spurred a surge in U.S. yields and sent USD/JPY and JPY crosses catapulting higher. While both have seen heavy two-way trade in Tokyo Tuesday, a base appears to be in.

Japanese exporters were first to take advantage of the rally, selling USD/JPY and JPY crosses heavily early Tuesday. USD/JPY fell from 105.37 to 104.83, tracking away from its 105.32-52 daily Ichimoku cloud and the 105.32 55-day moving average. EUR/JPY fell from 125.13 EBS overnight and 124.45 early Asia to 124.05.

The drop in JPY pairs saw Japanese importers come out in droves. It is the 10th of the month and a Gotobi, so this bloc looked to take advantage of any dips following the surge. Option players were also on the bid.

The market is likely to remain volatile on follow-up news regarding the vaccine, as well as contested U.S. elections .

What can be said however is that Japanese pension funds, including GPIF, were good buyers on recent moves down around 104.00 and then ahead of 103.00, suggesting a near-term base may be in ahead of 103.00 in USD/JPY and ahead of 121.50 in EUR/JPY. EUR/JPY's ascending 200-DMA is at 121.25.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3kghsgL

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.