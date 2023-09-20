BUZZ-COMMENT-To hike or not to hike? New question for BoE, pound

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sterling looks set for a volatile Thursday after softer than forecast UK inflation data injected uncertainty about whether the Bank of England will deliver its fifteenth consecutive rate rise.

Markets now see a 53% chance of the BoE raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.5% at 1100 GMT on Thursday, down from an 80% chance Tuesday. Markets also currently see zero chance of 5.75% marking the peak of the BoE's tightening cycle, versus a 40% chance Tuesday. 0#BOEWATCH

The dovish shift in BoE expectations means sterling might elicit a knee-jerk boost if the BoE raises rates on Thursday, especially if it is perceived to be a "hawkish hike" (ie, flags risk of another rate rise in the fourth quarter).

GBP/USD fell to a 16-week low of 1.2334 on the back of Wednesday's data, with GBP/EUR sliding to a five-and-a-half week low of 1.1550.

