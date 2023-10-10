BUZZ-COMMENT-Time for FX traders to consider end of global tightening cycle

Oct 10 (Reuters) - It is time for FX traders to consider the end of the global tightening cycle which could have a big influence on the future direction of currencies.

The outbreak of hostilities in Israel has boosted bonds, and reduced the probability of more U.S. interest rate hikes, giving traders more cause to expect the end of the tightening cycle. Drops in bond markets were already stretched before the war which may have sparked a correction that could go far, given the great extent of the sell-off

If so, the end will happen when many traders are expecting further hikes and have prepared for that eventuality. There could be a rapid and disorderly adjustment to begin with.

War has lessened the probability of more hikes with the likelihood of another rise dropping below 30%. A cut in interest is now eyed in June from July and an earlier move is growing more likely with a 45% chance rates drop in May.

Bonds, which are a traditional source of safety, have rallied with the yield on 10-year U.S. debt falling as low as 4.62% compared with 4.89% last week.

The likelihood that rates have peaked is cause to expect a growing appetite to take more risk which will encourage cash to flow away from safer havens like the dollar into riskier assets like stocks, but also bonds, given their much more attractive yields.

The greater the demand for bond and stocks, the greater the likelihood the rate cycle ends. This may be the beginning of a virtuous circle that could eventually see cash return to the currencies considered extremely risky but potentially very rewarding thanks to the high interest rates supporting them, such as South Africa's rand, Turkish lira, Indian rupee, Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Hungary's forint.

Russia's rouble may appeal to nations that can invest such as China.

For more click on FXBUZ

e

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.