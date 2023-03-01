BUZZ-COMMENT-Tighter US/EZ rate spread signals higher EUR/USD

March 1 (Reuters) - The beginning of a new month has seen EUR/USD reverse all of Tuesday's likely month-end driven dollar buying. As such, the euro can now take its cue from the recent narrowing in the Bund/UST yield spread, which points to EUR/USD heading towards 1.08.

Tighter rate spreads in favour of the euro have stemmed from another bout of worrying inflation prints out of Spain and France, prompting market participants to reprice a higher ECB terminal rate. Today’s German CPI figures should also feed into that narrative, keeping the euro underpinned into the euro zone HICP release on Thursday.

After the past month of strong U.S. data prompted a repricing in the terminal rate in line with the peak of the Federal Reserve’s dot plot at circa 5.4%, USD gains may be harder to come by going forward. Unless of course, there is another topside surprise in non-farm payrolls and CPI, which would be a concern for the USD short view.

On the technical front, EUR/USD is close to topside resistance situated at 1.0715, marking the 55-DMA, whereby a closing break above opens the door towards 1.0780-1.0800. Meanwhile, the pair looks to have found a floor above 1.0500, support sits at 1.0475-85.

EUR/USD vs EU/US Spreadshttps://tmsnrt.rs/41x5ztM

EUR/USD Daily Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mhAJW0

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

