BUZZ-COMMENT-Tide gently turns in favour of INR

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee has weathered runaway oil and energy prices, elevated U.S. yields, concerns over the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond tapering, rising expectations of early, rapid Fed rate hikes and is now poised to retest its November high versus the U.S. dollar.

The 8% slide in U.S. crude oil futures from a November peak of $84.97 is a boon for oil-importing India. A report Wednesday that the U.S. has asked big countries to coordinate releases from their oil reserves will add further pressure on oil prices and boost INR sentiment .

The Reserve Bank of India's upbeat assessment of the economy in its November bulletin and Nomura's India Business Resumption Index hitting a record high for the week ended Nov 14 signal a robust recovery that will support a rupee revival.

Expectations of foreign flows into a slew of Indian initial public offerings also continue to support the INR. Tarsons Productsdrew bids worth $7.5 billion on Wednesday, the latest in a long list of IPOs this month .

A growing perception that the market may have run ahead in pricing rapid Fed rate hikes has shifted the focus to the relatively high yield offered by the INR .

USD/INR has failed to overcome resistance at 74.55-60 and looks headed for a test of 73.80-85, the 200-day moving average and November low.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

