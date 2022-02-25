Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-Three reasons for FX traders to avoid EUR/USD longs

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Foreign exchange traders should steer clear of the euro as it remains vulnerable to downward pressure due to the outbreak of war in Europe. The option market and the long-term technical chart both point to a bigger EUR/USD drop.

Changed too to two in 2nd paragraph

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders should steer clear of the euro as it remains vulnerable to downward pressure due to the outbreak of war in Europe. The option market and the long-term technical chart both point to a bigger EUR/USD drop.

The euro steadied on Friday following Thursday's sharp declines after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine unleashed the biggest attack on an European state since World War Two.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls has increased in February, highlighting the option market's worries about the EUR/USD downside risk.

The EUR/USD fall will likely resume as Thursday's break under the Jan. 28 low of 1.1122 has unmasked the 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise, for an eventual retest.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Risk Reversal Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3t6ey4S

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35qcbBM

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vlOzJg

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular