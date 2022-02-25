BUZZ-COMMENT-Three reasons for FX traders to avoid EUR/USD longs

Changed too to two in 2nd paragraph

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders should steer clear of the euro as it remains vulnerable to downward pressure due to the outbreak of war in Europe. The option market and the long-term technical chart both point to a bigger EUR/USD drop.

The euro steadied on Friday following Thursday's sharp declines after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine unleashed the biggest attack on an European state since World War Two.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls has increased in February, highlighting the option market's worries about the EUR/USD downside risk.

The EUR/USD fall will likely resume as Thursday's break under the Jan. 28 low of 1.1122 has unmasked the 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise, for an eventual retest.

Risk Reversal Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3t6ey4S

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35qcbBM

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vlOzJg

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

