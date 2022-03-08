BUZZ-COMMENT-Three reason why EUR/USD should keep falling

March 8 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the war in Europe, the bearish sentiment within the options market and the negative outlook on the weekly chart all point to a bigger EUR/USD fall in the days and weeks ahead.

The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine darkens Europe's economic outlook.

Traders seeking to protect their portfolios against further euro weakness have faced increased costs doing so, highlighting the options market's fears about the EUR/USD downside risk.

FX options charge a premium for strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. One-month risk reversals show that premium for EUR puts over calls remain at levels not seen since April 2017.

EUR/USD plummeted to 1.0806 on Monday and continues to trade well below the long-term 1.1040 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) EBS rise.

Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, the scope is growing for a bigger drop to retest the 2020 1.0636 low.

