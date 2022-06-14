US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Three black crows appear on the EUR/USD chart: ominous

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

In a very ominous sign, a three black crows candlestick pattern has formed on the EUR/USD daily chart -- three large black candles in a row -- highlighting the increasing dominance of bears over this market and an increased likelihood of further losses.

June 14 (Reuters) - In a very ominous sign, a three black crows candlestick pattern has formed on the EUR/USD daily chart -- three large black candles in a row -- highlighting the increasing dominance of bears over this market and an increased likelihood of further losses.

It is plausible that EUR/USD could collapse to parity, a level FX markets have not seen since way back in December 2002. Especially as the European Central Bank is behind other major central banks, which are already well along the rate-hike path, putting further downward pressure on a weakened EUR/USD.

The continued reduction in speculative U.S. dollar longs is providing further room for even bigger greenback gains in the weeks ahead, which in turn weighs on EUR/USD.

If EUR/USD were to sustain a break below the 2022 1.0349 and 2017 1.0340 lows, that would increase the odds of an even bigger EUR/USD slide to probe 1.0000. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xPCoFE

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MOTyr7

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular