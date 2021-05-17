BUZZ-COMMENT-Threats to EUR/USD rally mount

May 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD erased its gains on Monday after rallying earlier to a 4-session high of 1.2169 on EBS, with inflation concerns, interest rates and technicals threatening to end its bounce off trend line support.

The New York Fed's Empire State index, normally a second-tier release, showed a large jump in prices paid , which could stoke inflation concerns and increase investor doubts about the Fed maintaining its lower for longer view on rates.

The U.S. 10-year yield's US10YT=RR pull-back from the May 13 daily high halted near structural support near 1.60%. A sharp bounce followed, suggesting bond bears are lurking.

December 2022 eurodollar prices EDZ2 rallied sharply on May 12 but the lift halted at structural resistance near 99.60 and much of the gains eroded. A daily inverted hammer formed, highlighting downside price -- rising rate -- risks.

EUR/USD technicals highlight some downside risks. A daily doji candle formed and daily RSI diverged on Monday. Both signals suggest EUR/USD's rally is in danger of reversing.

Should U.S. rates remain buoyed or rally further, EUR/USD's rally could end and a move to the 200-DMA or lower could take hold.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RZW2Mu

us10ythttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ouN99V

edz2https://tmsnrt.rs/2RgHCrx

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.