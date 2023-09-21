BUZZ-COMMENT-Though frothy, dollar has new 2023 highs and 107.17-30 on agenda

The dollar index climbed further above key technical resistance on Thursday, closer to 2023's highs, and could eventually retrace half of its 2022-23 slide at 107.17 by other key hurdles due to Fed rates and Treasury yields seen staying high for longer.

The Fed's hawkish hold and dot-plot lift sent 2- and 10-year Treasury yields to new 2023 and post-GFC highs. Yields received further support from Thursday's surprise falls in U.S. initial and continued jobless claims. However, 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads remain below August's peak, and Treasury yields have shed early gains.

Claims may rise again if the UAW strike persists, but the strike itself suggests inflationary upward pressure on wages. Resumption of U.S. student loan payments and a potential government shutdown could be headwinds.

The dollar index dipped after nearing this year's 105.88 high from March, but with Thursday's current 105.74 high further above the 38.2% Fibo of the 2022-23 downtrend and weekly cloud base at 105.36-7.

A close above those hurdles on Friday would reinforce the bullish weekly tenkan cross above the kijun, leaving March's 105.88 high as the last hurdle before the 50% Fibo, October's weekly cloud top and an Oct. 30 key high at 107.17-35.

Failure to make new 2023 highs and a close below 105.36 would increase near-term correction risk, with support into last week's 104.41 lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3t2Q14c

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3rlEblc

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.