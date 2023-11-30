News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Those that are bearish dollar have more work to do

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The latest U.S. dollar rise needs to be curtailed in order to prevent a bigger recovery and keep bears in overall control.

Speculators recently cut their long dollar positions, in response to growing downside risks. The dollar edged up from a three-month low on Thursday but was still set to post its steepest monthly decline in a year as investors ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve was done with rate hikes.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six currencies, on Wednesday broke but failed to close under the 102.525 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise. That is a possible bear trap, set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign.

Those that are bearish the dollar need to force sustained trading back below the 102.525 Fibo, in order to negate the bear trap and refocus the overall bias on the downside.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46x2YBm

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.