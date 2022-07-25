US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Those snapping up USD could be walking into a trap

FX speculators continue to snap up the dollar, seemingly undeterred by a bull trap forming on the technical charts that is usually a bearish sign.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended July 19, the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose for the third week in a row to a $18.98 billion long from $16.68 billion a week earlier.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of currencies, broke the 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop. The USD index is unlikely to finish the month above the 109.14 Fibo, increasing odds of a bull trap.

The dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders braced for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and looked for safety with data pointing to a weakening global economy. . Where the USD index closes in July in relation to the 109.14 Fibo will be key to direction in August.

Most Popular