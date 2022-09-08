BUZZ-COMMENT-Those short cable should tread very carefully

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders expecting a bigger GBP/USD drop than has been the case so far should be mindful of potential sharp recovery attempts in the near-term.

GBP/USD dropped to break the 2020 1.1413 low to briefly trade at 1.0407, the lowest level since 1985. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing the long-term bearish market structure. The risk remains for an eventual fall well below the 1.1400 psychological level in coming sessions.

Market expectations are that cable won't recoup recent losses anytime soon despite steep interest rate increases from the Bank of England and as increased government spending fails to offset an expected recession.

However, those that are short cable should tread carefully as GBP/USD’s distribution of daily returns in 2022 shows fatter tails than those registered in 2021. While this year's raised volatility is not on the scale of the moves in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent recovery in financial markets as the pandemic waned, cable shorts could still prove too hot to handle.

