BUZZ-COMMENT-Those hedging pound should be thinking about a drop

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Those hedging pound should be thinking about a drop with current levels likely close to the peak of the lower long-term trading range resulting from the UK's exit from the European Union.

Before the UK voted to leave the EU, the base for GBP/USD ranges for several years was around 1.40. Since the decision to break away, the peak for ranges for almost ten years has been around 1.40, and the lowest traded was worryingly close to parity.

A rebound in pound's value that is a consequence of the moment of extreme weakness that happened when bond markets blew up in September 2022 lifted GBP/USD briefly over 1.3000.

It looks like ranges are falling again, and with the UK entering a recession there is good reason to bet they drop further.

UK stock markets paint the UK outlook in a particularly bad light. Unlike their U.S. and European counterparts which have soared to record highs this year, UK equity markets have been suppressed for years with FTSE relatively close to the high traded before the 2015 referendum.

It appears - as almost half the UK population thought in 2015 - that a split with Europe has been bad for the UK. It has certainly been bad for the pound and it may well get worse.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD and FTSE https://tmsnrt.rs/3uyl8Wy

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.