BUZZ-COMMENT-Those bullish on USD/JPY really need to mind the gap

February 06, 2023 — 05:58 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks to set make much bigger gains against the Japanese yen due to positive fundamental and technical factors.

The dollar held firm on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer, while the yen was hit by news that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor.

USD/JPY closed above the kijun line, the midpoint of the last 26 trading days, on Friday, increasing the likelihood of bigger gains to the 133.05 Fibo: a 23.6% retracement level of the 151.94 to 127.22 (October to January) EBS drop.

The gap between Friday's 131.20 high and Monday's 131.52 low will likely be filled before staging a bigger recovery. Gaps are areas on a chart where the price moves sharply up or down, with little or no trading in between. Fills of gaps are quite common.

USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY remain well above +0.5, meaning the cross will continue follow USD/JPY's direction.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

