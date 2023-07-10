BUZZ-COMMENT-Those bearish on USD may not get everything their own way

July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's recent slump signals a big shift in risk to the downside, but FX traders should stay mindful of remaining upside risks.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered a large drop on Friday to end the week below the 102.277 Fibo, a 61.85 retrace of the 100.780 to 104.700 (April to May) rise. That is quite a bearish sign, especially as the 14-day momentum is negative.

The dollar regained ground on Monday, partly recovering from a knee-jerk reaction to Friday data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in two-and-a-half years.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended July 4, the value of net short positions held by speculators slipped to $10.10 billion from $10.68 billion a week earlier. So, those that are bearish about the greenback need to beware of the outside possibility of a short squeeze.

