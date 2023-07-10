News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Those bearish on USD may not get everything their own way

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

July 10, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's recent slump signals a big shift in risk to the downside, but FX traders should stay mindful of remaining upside risks.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered a large drop on Friday to end the week below the 102.277 Fibo, a 61.85 retrace of the 100.780 to 104.700 (April to May) rise. That is quite a bearish sign, especially as the 14-day momentum is negative.

The dollar regained ground on Monday, partly recovering from a knee-jerk reaction to Friday data showing U.S. job gains were the smallest in two-and-a-half years.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended July 4, the value of net short positions held by speculators slipped to $10.10 billion from $10.68 billion a week earlier. So, those that are bearish about the greenback need to beware of the outside possibility of a short squeeze.

For more click on FXBUZ

Speculative Dollar Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XMizKM

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rl4XtI

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.