BUZZ-COMMENT-This week's central bank meetings key for USD direction

July 24 (Reuters) - It's a big week for the direction of the U.S. dollar with pivotal Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan interest rate decisions.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Thursday closed above the 100.765 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) drop. Scope grows for much bigger gains through the 101.517 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the same 104.700-99.549 fall. However, the dollar's fate is pinned to shifts in the biggest components of the index, the euro and yen.

Fed officials have given every indication they are ready to approve another small rate increase this week. The ECB also looks set to hike rates on Thursday but what it will do after that is less certain. Japan's top financial diplomat on Friday suggested the BOJ may tweak its approach to monetary stimulus.

