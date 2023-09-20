BUZZ-COMMENT-This may be most important decision Fed makes this year

Sept 20 (Reuters) - This may be the most important decision the Federal Reserve makes this year, with a good chance the central bank either declares the cycle of U.S. interest rate hikes is over or surprises FX markets which already believe that to be the case.

The vast bulk of economists (94 of 97 polled by Reuters) do not expect U.S. interest rates to change in September, while traders expect the next move in rates will be a cut in July next year.

The best chance of another hike in this cycle is seen in December when there is a 40 percent probability that interest rates rise again.

What adds to the importance of the event and likely reaction to it is the fact that the dollar has gained around 6 percent in the preceding eight weeks, largely due to short covering. Oddly, this leaves traders with no bets on a drop at a point when the U.S. central bank is expected to end the cycle of hikes underpinning it. Perhaps the dollar has been set up to fall

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index https://tmsnrt.rs/44WYZNO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.