BUZZ-COMMENT-This is no time to gamble

Nov 26 (Reuters) - With the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant rattling markets this is no time to gamble, and traders should consider reducing exposure. If they do so it's likely to influence the direction of currencies.

The new variant is not the only reason to think about paring risk. There is also the matter of the Federal Reserve reducing the stimulus that markets have grown dependent on, which will undermine trends that have led to declines in safe-haven currencies like euro and yen this year, prompting speculators to sell them.

Selling has intensified since the June Fed meeting that flagged the taper that is now under way, and because traders believed a taper would lead interest rates higher, the build-up in bullish dollar bets has been large.

This leaves traders heavily long dollars at the end of the year, when position adjustment is normal, and they are short the safe assets they would normally turn to. That includes U.S. bonds, which have surged, driving down yields and lessening the likelihood of the rate rises that dollar bulls expect.

