BUZZ-COMMENT-This GBP/USD environment favours a simple strategy

By constantly adjusting that cash hedge to keep the overall position neutral as GBP/USD moves, they hope to bank enough spot pips to offset the premium and return some profit.

Shorter-dated expiry options tend to benefit most from spot volatility, so it's no surprise to see their premiums elevated.

Implied volatility gauges future volatility and determines the premium - one-week expiry GBP/USD implied volatility trades the mid 8's and is below one-week historic/actual volatility at 9.0, highlighting the potential value.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

