BUZZ-COMMENT-This GBP/USD environment favours a simple strategy

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

GBP/USD has seen some big intraday ranges and is lacking direction, an environment that favours simple FX options.

By constantly adjusting that cash hedge to keep the overall position neutral as GBP/USD moves, they hope to bank enough spot pips to offset the premium and return some profit.

Shorter-dated expiry options tend to benefit most from spot volatility, so it's no surprise to see their premiums elevated.

Implied volatility gauges future volatility and determines the premium - one-week expiry GBP/USD implied volatility trades the mid 8's and is below one-week historic/actual volatility at 9.0, highlighting the potential value.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

