BUZZ-COMMENT-This dollar rally may go further than the last

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Last year, the trade-weighted value of the dollar reached 133.47 following a big rise from 113.79 at the start of 2021; the current rise could go further.

The previous rise was driven by the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle which also fuelled worries about an economic slowdown and the risk of steep drops for equity markets, but things have turned out very differently.

Rather than drop, equities have rallied - rising very strongly after the turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March, with charts now flagging a strong chance of a rise to record highs for both the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq.

The prospect of an end to the tightening cycle has encouraged traders to short the dollar which most traders owned when it peaked last year. The overcrowded dollar long was instrumental in it's turn last year and short positions are an important factor supporting the current rise.

The trade weighted dollar ended August at its highest level since May, and the dollar index has subsequently risen to a three-month peak.

There is the risk of a short squeeze but more importantly the dollar isn't rising due to fear, it has risen against a backdrop of robust risk appetite where stocks and recently commodities - have risen too. As a result, this rise could prove more sustainable with the potential for the dollar to exceed last's year's high.

A higher dollar will suit the United States as it suppresses inflation which heightens the probability that rates won't rise, which will underpin stocks - a virtuous circle favouring the dollar.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

