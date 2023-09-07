BUZZ-COMMENT-This dollar rally is different to last year's rise

Sept 7 (Reuters) - This dollar rally is different to last year's rise because it is not being driven by risk aversion stemming from fear of interest rate increases - instead

the allure of the high level of U.S. interest rates is now drawing investors.

While stock markets swooned during the tightening cycle, they soon bounced back and in July both Nasdaq and S&P-500 broke beyond levels that target a rise to record highs - and most likely beyond.

The rally in the U.S. currency reflects the pursuit of an attractive asset that offers a yield greater than other major currencies, unrivalled liquidity and a wide pool of associated asset markets with solid credit ratings. This year's rally may go further than last year's rise.

The dollar's rise is evidence of the will to invest or gamble. Rather than spur risk aversion, it may support flows into other high-yield currencies as carry trades flourish on the back of the bigger gains for equities, which should stem from the expected end of the U.S. tightening cycle.

While the Federal Reserve isn't expected to cut rates until next June it is not seen hiking again either. This will support the will to take more risk as will the stimulus China's providing its economy and the ultra-easy policy of Japan's central bank.

The extreme divergence of monetary policies may result in bigger currency moves with yuan dropping further alongside yen.

Currencies of any nations with interest rates well below those in the United States like Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won, Swiss franc and Swedish crown may suffer.

S&P https://tmsnrt.rs/3P5gQfv

Nasdaq https://tmsnrt.rs/3Z5dXQv

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

