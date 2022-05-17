BUZZ-COMMENT-This could be a good time to hedge against a EUR/USD dive

May 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD latest recovery will likely be limited by solid technical supply, a simple option strategy could be used to insure against that drop.

EUR/USD downside bias remains intact as 14-day momentum is negative, reinforcing the overall bearish market structure. The expectation is for an eventual retest of the 2017 low of 1.0340, below which it will likely accelerate under the 1.0300 psychological level.

There are bullish fundamental and technical factors that underpin the greenback and conversely weigh on EUR/USD, but FX traders should be wary of the increasingly crowded long U.S. dollar trade.

Traders seeking protection against a EUR/USD fall can buy a one-week 1.0520 EUR put option at a cost of 45 pips, priced with spot at 1.0523. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 1.0475 break-even point at the May 24 expiry. Losses are limited to the 45-pip premium paid.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3loabyl

Option Grid Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lfBCKO

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

