BUZZ-COMMENT-Think higher EUR/USD ranges and not a big rally

April 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD looks set to move higher from the 1.05-1.10 range that has held for the first three months of this year to a 1.07-1.12 range, but a big rally is much less likely.

The main restraint on a bigger rise is the weight of existing speculative positions, and hedging for that eventuality. Traders have successfully wagered almost 20 billion dollars on a rise, while suppressed option vols suggest that traders are also well prepared for a bigger rise via options.

Expected moves tend to unfold slowly with speculators booking profits and the higher the pair rises the greater the likelihood that options are used to hedge the risk of a drop.

Interest rate differentials will also weigh. Although a narrowing between U.S. and eurozone interest rate and expectations for them - has supported EUR/USD - there is a still a rough 1.5% divide favouring the dollar, and little chance that will narrow much further this year.

Interest rates matter more when currency pairs are quieter - like EUR/USD this year, encouraging investors to buy dips in the higher yielding currency when opportunities arise. The current push to the peak of this year's range and any bigger rise should attract more investors to a cheaper dollar.

The 200-WMA at 1.1202 and 1.1271 - 61.8% retracement of the 2021-22 drop from 1.2349 to 0.9528 - represent a big hurdle, much bigger when a rise is expected.

EUR/USD, betting, vol and forwards

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

