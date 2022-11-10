US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Things are not looking great for AUD/USD

November 10, 2022 — 04:58 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fundamental and technical factors are weighing on a weakening AUD/USD and point to even bigger losses in the days and weeks ahead. Things are not looking great for this currency pair.

AUD/USD weakened on Thursday after a bout of global risk aversion knocked equity markets, while Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock flagged the possibility of an eventual pause in rate hikes.

This week AUD/USD rose to break above the 0.6539 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 0.7136 to 0.6170 (August-October) drop, but has since reversed sharply. This is a potential bull trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses, and is usually a bearish sign.

There is growing likelihood of an AUD/USD drop to probe the 0.6260 Fibo, and retrace 76.4% of the 0.6170 to 0.6551 (October to November) rise, below which would increase the bearish technical outlook.

Fourteen-week momentum has been negative since August, highlighting the underlying weak market structure.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TqTGAr

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.