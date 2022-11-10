BUZZ-COMMENT-Things are not looking great for AUD/USD

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fundamental and technical factors are weighing on a weakening AUD/USD and point to even bigger losses in the days and weeks ahead. Things are not looking great for this currency pair.

AUD/USD weakened on Thursday after a bout of global risk aversion knocked equity markets, while Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock flagged the possibility of an eventual pause in rate hikes.

This week AUD/USD rose to break above the 0.6539 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 0.7136 to 0.6170 (August-October) drop, but has since reversed sharply. This is a potential bull trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses, and is usually a bearish sign.

There is growing likelihood of an AUD/USD drop to probe the 0.6260 Fibo, and retrace 76.4% of the 0.6170 to 0.6551 (October to November) rise, below which would increase the bearish technical outlook.

Fourteen-week momentum has been negative since August, highlighting the underlying weak market structure.

