BUZZ-COMMENT-These quiet times support a bigger risk rally

July 13 (Reuters) - Volatility in currency markets is suppressed, and that's remarkable given this is supposed to be a crisis. Benchmark vols for major currencies are single-digit and for heavily traded currencies like yen and euro volatility not far from multi-year lows.

When it's quiet there's less chance investments are affected by big currency movements and those trying to hedge FX risk are likely to make a more accurate assessment.

Quiet markets support moves into carry trades, which after recent extremes are probably in low demand. That's good. Something unwanted is effectively cheap, and the fewer invested in a commodity the more sustainable its potential rise.

Other markets back a risk-on approach to FX trading.

Key commodities are in high demand. Iron ore and copper are soaring to multi-year peaks. Oil is steady near its recovery high, and there's a gap to fill that may take prices over $45/bbl.

Chinese stocks and precious metals have surged. Gold's gains may be due to stimulus over safety.

For more click on FXBUZ

Crude oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3034w62

Major commodities and SSEChttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iWdGcV

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

