BUZZ-COMMENT-There's value in options with US CPI data in focus

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange option volatility risk premiums are at longer-term lows as a consequence of low FX realised volatility, but if next week's U.S. CPI data deviates far from expectations, option holders could benefit.

Implied volatility is a key component of the option premium and a gauge of the expected realised volatility over its life. Any disparity between implied and realised volatility therefore creates a trading opportunity for those focusing on the volatility angle of options.

One-week options expire next Thursday and therefore include Tuesday's U.S. CPI data, but their low implied volatility increases the reward versus risk if the data can reignite realised volatility.

Historic volatility is past realised volatility and can provide a measure of value for implied volatility. One week historic volatility holds a premium to implied in many of the U.S. dollar versus other main G10 currency pairs, reinforcing the reward versus risk potential.

With the USD having seemingly peaked and the market still long, there could be a bigger reaction to a CPI miss than a beat, which would favour even lower priced USD put options.

Buying options will only risk their pre-paid premium, but with implied volatility so low, it wouldn't take a significant increase in realised volatility to cover that payment and return a profit.

Implied vs historic/realised volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3GbBWoB

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

