BUZZ-COMMENT-There's a reason China isn't aggressively defending the yuan

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China has yet to officially address the yuan's 6% depreciation against the dollar this year, even as USD/CNY hits its highest since 2007. There may be a reason why: amid broad USD strength, the yuan's trade-weighted index is stabilising.

In contrast with recent comments from Japanese officials showing increased concern at the tumbling yen, Chinese FX authorities have been relatively subdued.

The People's Bank of China has for more than two months continued to set the daily yuan benchmark aggressively stronger than analysts' forecasts. But the central bank has not admitted that a counter-cyclical factor is being applied to its fixing formula, a departure from previous periods where yuan defence measures were ramped up.

The reality is, fighting USD strength is a losing battle, as outstanding U.S. economic data allow the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish stance.

Chinese state banks have intermittently stepped in to sell USD to temper the pace of its rise. Other central banks in Asia have also been intervening to slow domestic currency depreciation, which has implications for inflationary pressures and capital outflows.

China will release August inflation data on Saturday; consumer prices likely climbed 0.1% annually from -0.3%, while producer prices are expected to contract 3.0% annually, improving from -4.4%. Even if the numbers beat forecasts, USD bulls might yet test October's USD/CNH record high of 7.3746, which should push USD/CNY to a new 16-year peak.

