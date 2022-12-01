BUZZ-COMMENT-There may be trouble ahead - hedge currencies accordingly

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Massive moves in financial markets are more in keeping with a boom than the feared bust that's believed to have fuelled recent changes. There may be a resurgence of risk aversion next year and it may pay traders to hedge currencies accordingly.

The positive trading behaviour that has enveloped markets at the end of this year in the belief that U.S. interest rates will stop rising, leaves traders poorly positioned for the risk aversion that's likely to stem from the slowdown they expect.

In one month the Dow Jones index has gained over 20%, unwinding the bulk of the nine-month drop that resulted from the rise in U.S. interest rates to 4%.

Interest rates are expected to rise another 0.75 percentage point by March. Oil is $10/bbl more expensive than it was at the start of this year, while the price of natural gas has doubled. Inflation is resilient -almost four times the Fed's target.

Traders have sold short of the U.S. currency driving an 8% drop in its value that will support inflation the Federal Reserve Governor hopes to contain without raising interest rates much further.

Following Powell's speech on Thursday the dollar index has almost reached the target for a minimum technical correction of the gains that resulted from changing U.S. monetary policy. It's a good spot to anticipate a resumption of the rally.

Key points for FX traders to consider

