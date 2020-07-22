BUZZ-COMMENT-There is very little to stop a EUR/USD 1.1815/55 test

July 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD set a 21-month high today, and it appears bulls remain especially confident. Indeed, the pair seems destined to push toward 1.1815/55 resistance.

EUR/USD is trading up on broad-based US$ =USD weakness driven by the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR falling below 0.60%, coupled with fed funds futures FFM1 price gains.

Bulls managed to pierce the formidable 50% Fibo of the 1.2556-1.0636 decline at 1.1596. They also took out any barrier protection after the 1.1600 EBS intra-day high traded. There has been little to no pullback from that high, and indications suggest the rally should persist.

Daily and monthly RSIs continue to rise and show no divergences. This implies upside momentum is intact.

Options indicate upside potential as well. EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for calls over puts sharply increased. Thus, option traders are preparing for further EUR/USD upside.

Euro zone inflation expectations could also be contributing to EUR/USD’s strength. Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps broke above their July 1 high, and now trade at a 4.5-month high.

Should EUR/USD close above the 50% Fibo of 1.2556-1.0636, the final impediment it would face is the October 2018 monthly high at 1.1629 (EBS). Charts show the next major resistance after that high is 1.1815/55.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

