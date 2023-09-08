BUZZ-COMMENT-There is strong dollar demand for three simple reasons

Sept 8 (Reuters) - There are three simple reasons why the U.S. dollar remains in such demand: strong U.S fundamentals, September seasonal trends and a bullish medium-term chart.

The dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years on Friday, bolstered by a resilient run of U.S. economic data that has also put the end of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-increase cycle into question.

Except for the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve is far out in front with the highest policy rates in comparison to other major economies.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, for each September since 2000 shows it has risen in 14 of the last 23 years, including in each of the last six, highlighting a possible in-built structural upside bias.

The USD index looks set to probe the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall, a sustained break above which would lead to an even bigger extension higher. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the upside bullish market structure.

